Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead romantic relationship going ‘super healthy’

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s romance are reportedly going “super healthy”.



“Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace,” dished the source in an interview with OK! magazine.

The source pointed out that Zellweger and Anstead are “very down-to-earth” as a couple, who began dating each other from April 2021.

Interestingly, the Bridget Jones' Diary actress is fortunate to receive staunch support from her close friends, who are excited that their friend has finally found “the one after two decades”.

The source also told the outlet that Zellweger “spends a lot of time at home, taking care of Anstead’s three-year-old son Hudson”.

The actress enjoyed doing “child-friendly activities like enjoying the beach, riding bikes, going out for ice cream”.

“Occasionally, the couple will dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “She loves how in touch with his feelings Ant is.”