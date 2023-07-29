Seann William Scott on being paid nearly $8,000 for American Pie movie

American Pie star Seann William Scott has recently spoken out on being paid nearly $8,000 for his role in 1999 hit comedy.



During an appearance on TV chat show, Scott opened up that he only earned $8,000 for his role in the movie, which made around $235 million at the box office, via Variety.

Scott remarked, “It was a lot of money for me at the time and I would splash out.”

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000,” stated the 46-year-old actor.

The Rundown actor mentioned, “I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000.”

Scott, who played the role of wild lacrosse player Steve Stifler in American Pie, kept on working with the hit comedy franchise for few years.

Currently, the actor has filmed a DoorDash commercial in character, alongside co-star Jason Biggs.

Earlier, Scott also revealed to Comicbook.com that talks are happening for a fifth sequel to the American Pie movie.