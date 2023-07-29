Mark Zuckerberg and his daughters enjoy Taylor Swift concert: Photos

Mark Zuckerberg has recently taken a break from his busy schedule and enjoyed Taylor Swift concert with his daughters as well as wife Priscilla Chan in Santa Clara.



Taking to Instagram on July 28, Mark shared a slew of photos from the concert, having fun time with the family.

In one photo, Mark’s two eldest daughters, Maxima, seven, and August, five, were seen looking at the crowded Levi's Stadium with their mother next to them.

Mark also shared another photo that had another view of the stage while his daughters’ friends also joined in at the concert.

There is also a photo of him and his wife, with whom he tied the knot in May 2012.

In the caption, Mark said, “Life of a girl dad.”

One commented, “Probably hands down the best dad of all the tech giants.”



Another remarked, “Mark as a swiftie is my favourite!”

“This is solid dad energy. Well done,” added a third user.

In December 2019, Mark and Priscilla told CBS This Morning about how they kept their daughters “grounded”.

Mark stated, “We don't give them everything. So, I think that that's an important piece. But they also just have responsibilities. They have chores.”

“We also take them to work. Mark and I take both of them to work, to the office, to see sort of, like, what we do, how we contribute” added Priscilla.