Seth Rogen breaks his silence on turning down Marvel or DC films

Seth Rogen has broken his silence on not doing Marvel and DC films.



Speaking to Polygon, the actor-writer-producer, who is currently preparing for the release of his latest animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, opened up about the “fear of the process” which led him to avoid going for big movie franchises.

The Knocked Up actor said, “It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love.”

“We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point,” explained the 41-year-old.

The Platonic actor mentioned, “It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?”

Addressing his latest venture, Mutant Mayhem, Rogen stated that he “loved” to have creative liberty while doing projects.

“What’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this,” he pointed out.

Rogen remarked, “We dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways.”

“And that’s what’s also appealing for us about The Boys and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!” asserted the Long Shot actor.

Meanwhile, Mutant Mayhem is set to release in cinemas on August 2.