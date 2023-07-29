Tammy Slaton stuns fans with mind-blowing 400lbs weight loss transformation

1000-lb Sister star Tammy Slaton has wowed her fans by sharing her dramatic weight loss transformation.

The TV star has lost a whopping 400lbs of weight and showed off her impressive glow-up in a TikTok video.

Tammy embarked on a journey of weight loss when she weighed about 717lbs and now stunned fans with her transformation.

Taking to TikTok, the TV star shared her before and after weight loss snaps flaunting her new look and fans praised the TV star while declaring her new look as Glow-up.

Tammy being proud of her impressive transformation, shared a before and after weight loss snap. In the before weight loss snap, Tammy can be seen wearing a grey vest T-shirt and aided by a nasal cannula for oxygen.



Following it, the new snaps appear which show her in recent condition after losing 400lbs weight, and her face appears to be a lot slimmer, reports Mirror.

What sent fans wild was seeing her without being added to the nasal cannula for oxygen.



Her followers hailed her transformation with one writing, "What an amazing transformation!" while another penned under her TikTok video, "Glow up!!! Love you and your videos Tammy!!"

A third wrote, "You look amazing keep it up and we are all so proud of you."

Her impressive transformation comes after she celebrates her 37th birthday.

