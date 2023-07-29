Emilia Clarke recalls exhilarating experience as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' climax

Emilia Clarke's recalls exhilarating experience as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' climax

Emilia Clarke, known for her portrayal of G'iah in Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion," had an exhilarating time filming the action-packed final fight scene.

The climax features G'iah, previously a Skrull ally but now turned adversary, facing off against Gravik, played by Ben Mendelsohn, in an epic battle where both characters become "Super-Skrulls" by absorbing powers from various Marvel heroes.

In a Marvel interview, Clarke expressed her excitement about the sequence and the thrilling stunt work involved. She specifically mentioned being on a stunt chariot, seemingly running without actually moving her legs as the chariot was pulled by a car. Additionally, Clarke delightedly described the moments of flying on wires, feeling as if she was on a theme park ride, giggling with joy throughout the experience.

“I literally was like, this is my best day ever,” She said. “I'm a theme park-riding kind of gal. Give me a trapeze. Give me a roller coaster. It felt exactly like that. I just kept giggling. I couldn't stop giggling. It was genuinely the funnest day I've ever had on set — ever, ever, ever. if I could just live in wires, if I could be in wires now— Oh, it's so good. After I wanted to tell everyone, I just came back, I’ve done something!”



Despite the excitement of the wire stunts, Clarke's focus remained on perfecting the Super Hero action for the scene. The process presented its challenges, with Clarke humorously describing how she had to jump in place for the flying effect, acknowledging the slight awkwardness of doing so without being attached to the wires.