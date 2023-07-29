Prince Harry could’ve been a ‘miracle fix’: ‘Wouldn’t be too far out on a limb to say’

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that Prince Harry “could well have prevented Megxit.”

The conversation arose once an extract from the duke’s memoir Spare was referenced by experts.

In one of its paragraphs the royal addressed his desire to be “free from the British press, free from the drama, free from the lies. But also free from the supposed ‘public interest’ that was used to justify the frenzied coverage of us.”

In response to this, Ms Daniela Elser also chimed in with thoughts of her own.

She broke her feelings down in a piece for News.com.au where she said, “No matter who or when someone had the light bulb moment of sending the duke and duchess off out to find their bliss a whole continent away from the Palace, it would have been the perfect solution – the duke and duchess could have escaped the spotlight to do the work they cared about.”

“Tempers could have cooled, hurts let go of, and arguments over bridesmaid dresses forgotten. Namaste and all that,” but things took a different turn in the end according to Ms Elser.

Before concluding she also went on to allege, “Look, I know, Africa would not have been some miracle fix that marvellously sorted everything out, a panacea to end all panaceas, but I don’t think it’s going too far out on a limb to say it could well have prevented Megxit.”



