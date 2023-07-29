Budding sensation Bia impresses with two albums, legendary collaborations in rap scene

Emerging rap sensation Bia is causing a stir in the music world with her two albums, "For Certain" (2020) and "Really Her" (2023), earning her widespread recognition and catching the attention of esteemed veterans in the rap industry.

During an interview with Billboard, Bia revealed her incredible journey, including collaborations with renowned artists like Timbaland and Busta Rhymes, which have contributed to her surreal and inspiring rise to fame.

Working alongside the legendary producer Timbaland on the single "I'm That B**ch" was an unforgettable experience for Bia. She expressed her admiration for Timbaland's immense talent and extensive catalog, acknowledging the valuable lessons she learned just by being in the same room with him.

Bia's appreciation for the late Aaliyah, a beloved artist in her eyes, made the opportunity to share her music with Timbaland even more meaningful. The feedback and support she received from the iconic producer left her feeling blessed and motivated to continue honing her craft.

Another remarkable collaboration for Bia was teaming up with Busta Rhymes on the track "Beach Ball." Busta personally sought her out for the guest spot, recognizing her unique ability to add something special to the song.