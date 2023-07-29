Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater eager to meet but singer's giving him space: Here's why

Ariana Grande is giving space to her new beau Ethan Slater so that he can deal with his divorce from wife Lilly Jay.

The Into You hitmaker has not met her Wicked co-star in weeks while he navigates his separation from Jay after two-year marriage, reported TMZ.

The publication revealed Grande will be flying to Los Angeles this weekend but still won’t be meeting her new lover even though they are desperate to be with each other.

This comes after it was reported that Slater wants to have a major presence in his 1-year-old son’s life despite parting ways from his mother just two years after their marriage.

The actor is said to be desperate to co-parent with Jay and has been in touch with her to talk about his son on a daily basis.

The outlet shared that the actor spent his time with his little boy in London after he had parted ways from Jay as he is “determined” to have a major presence in his life.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Grande has parted ways from her husband Dalton Gomez after two-year marriage.

Few days later, it was reported that she is seeing Slater with some insiders claiming that the actor had already called it quits with his wife before dating Grande.