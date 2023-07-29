Ben Affleck's advice to Matt Damon to save his 18-year marriage to Luciana Barroso revealed

Ben Affleck saved his best friend Matt Damon's 18-year marriage to his wife Luciana Barroso by advising him to go for couple's therapy.

The Argo star even told the Oppenheimer actor that the only reason he is still with his wife Jennifer Lopez is because of therapy, an insider told National Enquirer.

Affleck first noticed signs that Damon was not his usual self and was having problems in his marriage to Barroso and told him to go for therapy.

"Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy," the insider said, adding that Damon and Barroso "rediscovered" their romance because of Affleck.

They now "communicate on a whole new level," after giving their marriage another chance, the insider said of the loved-up couple, who were recently spotted packed on PDA in Mykonos, Greece.

The source revealed that Damon and his wife are thankful of the Gone Girl star and the Mother actor for their help and support in their hard times.

However, the insider said that J.Lo had selfish motives behind helping Damon and Barroso. "Jennifer wanted Matt to get into counseling, too, though her reasons were a little selfish!" the insider said.

"She hoped Matt would shed the bro behavior he shares with Ben and start paying more attention to his own wife,” the insider disclosed.

"As for Matt, counseling is not only saving his marriage to Luciana. It's thawing the freeze that existed between him and Jennifer, so he and Ben can be best buds again."

"Jennifer feels the need to micromanage Ben's life to an extreme degree, and now Ben's so badgered and browbeaten he doesn't have the strength to stand up for himself.

"Matt remembers Ben as a macho guy who dictated his own behavior, but he changed as soon as he let Jennifer back in his life." claimed the pal.

"Ben and Matt's friendship is fractured, and the only way it can get back to where it was is if Ben dumps Jennifer. But that's not going to happen. She won't let it."