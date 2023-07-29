Jamie Lee Curtis feels ‘lucky’ to get over opioid addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently revealed she feels “incredibly lucky” to get over opioid addiction.



Speaking on Morning Joe, the Halloween actress opened up about her sobriety journey for two decades, saying, “worst day was almost invisible to anyone else”.

“I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret,” said the Freaky Friday star.

Curtis pointed out, “There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts.”

“I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path,” added the Oscar winner.

Curtis mentioned, “I was an opiate addict and if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I would be dead.”

During her interview, the True Lies actress disclosed that she had lived an “incredible life”.



Being sober is her “greatest accomplishment” as she remarked, “My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else.”

“I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself. And I move on because you know what? The world is filled with things we need to do,” asserted the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress.

Curtis believed she’s “breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations” in her family.



The Knives Out actress confessed, “Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment,”

“Bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything,” she concluded.