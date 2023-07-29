Halloween Horror Nights 2023 introduces The Exorcist, Chucky, and Universal Monsters

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are amping up the fright factor for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, with the addition of two iconic horror franchises to their terrifying lineup. The annual event, set to kick off on Sept. 1, promises to deliver spine-chilling experiences to attendees.

One of the new houses making its debut is "The Exorcist: Believer," drawing inspiration not from the original 1973 film but from Universal Pictures' latest horror offering, a collaboration with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment.

Next up, fans of the infamous killer doll will be thrilled to step into the "Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count" house. Based on the hit series from USA and Syfy, as well as the beloved cult classic films, this haunted house will feature Chucky as the main attraction for the first time.

Rounding out the trio of new houses is "Universal Monsters: Unmasked," drawing upon Universal's classic monsters intellectual property. Guests will venture into the dark and damp Catacombs of Paris, where countless skeletal remains and dark secrets are hidden away.

These new additions join the previously announced Stranger Things and The Last of Us experiences, promising an unforgettable and hair-raising Halloween season.

Guests can immerse themselves in the spine-tingling horrors on select nights between Sept. 1 and Nov. 4 at Universal Orlando Resort and from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Brace yourselves for a night of fear and excitement like never before.



