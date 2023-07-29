Shawn Mendes enjoys Mediterranean adventure with friends amid breakup

Shawn Mendes is making the most of his leisurely vacation in Ibiza, Spain, without any inhibitions! The 24-year-old "Stitches" singer was recently spotted flaunting his well-toned abs while enjoying his time in the popular Spanish destination. Accompanied by a group of friends, he embarked on a boating adventure around the beautiful Mediterranean Sea.

During the outing, Mendes indulged in various relaxing activities, taking a refreshing dip in the sea and sharing something interesting on his phone with his bikini-clad companions as they lounged on the boat.

As the day progressed, he added a stylish touch to his attire, sporting a white button-down shirt, a denim tote bag, and black sunglasses.

This European escapade comes in the aftermath of Shawn Mendes' romantic reunion with his ex, Camila Cabello, 26, in June.

However, the couple eventually decided to part ways again, having previously called it quits in November 2021 after a two-year relationship.