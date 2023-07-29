Princess Eugenie sets tongues wagging with her new plan

Princess Eugenie, who welcomed baby Ernest on May 30, has recently made a big announcement about her future role.



Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter, Eugenie has proudly announced her new endeavour, leaving fans guessing about her future in the royal family.

Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Beatrice's younger sister has recently shared a video and a photo montage with an announcement about her next step, prompting fans to think as she's saying goodbye to the royal family.

She wrote a lengthy note: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our Goals House Advisory Board. Our Advisory Board will play a crucial role in advancing the mission of Goals House, fostering a collective commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. Comprised of individuals who have demonstrated passion and dedication to the Goals, the Advisory Board serves as a powerful force for driving progress and impact, wrote Eugenie."



She added: "Bringing together a diverse group of our influential community including business leaders, leading figures from non-governmental organizations, media personalities, and activists, the Advisory Board embodies the spirit of collaboration and inclusivity that underpins the Goals House vision and makes us, as a community, think differently.

"At the halfway point of the deadline to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the Advisory Board’s expertise, insights, and collective wisdom, will help to shape the Goals House path forward, creating new partnerships and driving renewed momentum towards achieving the Goals."

Royal fans and other social media users rushed to praise the new mother as she updated her followers about the new project, with one asking the Princess, "Saying goodbye to royal life?"



Another commented: "And we are delighted to see you back to your inspiring projects again. Please give a big hug to your wonderful mother, we are all thinking of her and praying for her speedy and full recovery."