'Andor' craze fails to caught 'Rogue One' director attention?

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' has not watched 'Andor' yet

Andor is one of the biggest hits of the Star Wars universe. But its sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Gareth Edwards revealed something unusual: he has not watched the critically-acclaimed series yet, but for good reasons.

In a chat with Screen Rant, the director revealed, "Okay, full disclosure, we finished [The Creator] on Friday. I have not seen [Andor]," pointing to his busy schedule on his upcoming film creation.

He continued, "I have not seen any TV. I've not seen any of the Disney+ anything. The only thing that I've seen is the ILM documentary, the Light & Magic, which is a phenomenal documentary, but I haven't had a chance.

I'm sure I'll get back to you about it, but I saw the trailer when it came out, we were shooting at Pinewood at the time, and it looked fantastic.It's in, obviously, very great hands, and I'm excited for everybody that's involved."

Both A Rogue Story and Andor were the megahit of the Lucasfilm-backed universe.

Meanwhile, The Creator is the upcoming sci-fi epic slated to release on 29 September 2023.