Christine Baumgartner steps out for errands post amid ongoing Kevin Costner divorce

Following a relaxing Hawaiian vacation with her children amidst her divorce from Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner was spotted running errands in Montecito, California.

The 49-year-old former handbag designer was seen filling up her Range Rover at a gas station, sporting a sleeveless pink-and-black top and wide-leg, light-wash jeans.

Last week, Christine enjoyed a delightful Hawaiian getaway with her three kids: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, all shared with Costner, 68. The actor also has adult children from a previous marriage and one son from a former partner.

While in Hawaii, Christine had a fun-filled time on the beach with her daughter Grace, capturing selfies and taking in the scenic views. She was also seen spending quality time with Josh Connor, a financier residing nearby in California.

Recently, Christine was granted $129,000 per month in child support from Costner as their divorce proceedings continue. However, she must vacate the $145 million compound she shared with Costner by the end of July, according to legal requirements.

Earlier, the Highwaymen actor took his three teenagers to British Columbia, resulting in his absence during a court date. His legal team clarified that the trip was planned well ahead of the rescheduled court date.

Amidst the child-support battle, Costner's team assured that shared custody remains a possibility for the teenagers. Once Christine finds a new residence, the children may freely move between their parents' homes.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1, marking the end of their 18-year marriage.