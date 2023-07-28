Jennifer Garner ‘hitting the gym’ to reprise her role as Electra

Jennifer Garner is focused on going back into “superhero shape” to reprise her role of Elektra in the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3.



A source told OK! magazine, “Jen is ecstatic, and she's hitting the gym hard these days and on a strict diet to snap back into superhero shape.”

The source continued, “She was always bummed she played a Marvel character before the superhero film renaissance came about, but now she’s finally getting her chance to pick up Elektra’s sai again.”

Moreover, Garner also played the role of assassin role in 2003’s Daredevil alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Earlier, the 13 Going on 30 actress also pointed out in a magazine interview that her three children do not like to watch their mother in cinemas. So, they won’t be seeing this movie as well.

“My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. It’s different,” stated Jennifer.

The actress opened up that her children love their father Ben’s work, adding, “They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance.”

Ben, who split with Jennifer in 2018, told in a latest interview that the first movie his children watched with him was “Armageddon”.

“They really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller ... or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it,” he added.