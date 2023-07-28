Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews apologizes and pledges never to repeat DUI mistake

Meg Mathews, wife of musician Noel Gallaher, who was arrested in a drink and drive case on July 7 was fined and banned from driving for 20 months in a court hearing held on Friday.

She reportedly had taken drinks in order to cop with public appearances for the first time in years as she was at a book promotion event at Teylu homeware and fashion shop in Nansleden, Cornwall.

Following the event, while she was driving back she crashed her jeep of yellow color into a parked car, a grey Ford Kuga, while being over the drink-drive limit twice.

Meg appeared via video link in a court hearing held at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Friday. Meg appeared wearing a striped blue shirt and large black-rimmed glasses.

According to the Mirror, She pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence.

Gallaher's ex-wife was banned from driving for 20 months and was fined £701.

In the court, Meg took full responsibility and accountability for her actions. She apologised in the statement presented in the court and pledged to never repeat her actions.

In her defence, she said that it was the first time in years that she had spoken at a public event, which made her nervous.

So, she had a couple of drinks that contained more alcohol than she thought, which resulted in the incident of her hitting a parked car.

Meg is a former music executive and she shares a daughter, 23-year-old model Anais Gallaher with ex-husband Noel.