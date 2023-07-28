Prince Harry’s legal battle with press could cost him ‘millions of pounds’ in fees

Prince Harry’s legal battle with press could cost the Duke of Sussex ‘millions of pound’ in fees, King Charles younger son has been warned.
Archie and Lilibet doting father is suing several UK newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering.
According to a report by Express UK, Prince Harry has launched six legal cases claiming his security and privacy were repeatedly breached.
The publication quoted a litigation expert warning the Prince that his battle with the press is going to cost him "millions of pounds" in legal fees.
Paul Britton, while speaking to the Express, warned: “The legal costs involved in these proceedings are likely to exceed the millions of pounds by the end of the year."
On Thursday, a high court ruled Prince Harry´s lawsuit against tabloid alleging unlawful information gathering can go to trial but will not include phone hacking claims.
Paul dubbed the ruling "another blow" to Harry's battle to protect his privacy.
