‘King The Land’ actor Lee Jun Ho takes victory in defamation case

King The Land actor and idol Lee Jun Ho wins his defamation case as the person responsible for starting rumours about the actor receives their sentence. JYP Entertainment, his company, announced the news through a statement on July 28.

The company revealed that Seoul's Western District Court had decided that the individual would have to pay a fine of $2,340 USD or ₩3.00 million KRW. They had already been found guilty of coming up with rumours about the actor and writing malicious comments.

The court ruled: “The defendant maliciously wrote false statements about Lee Jun Ho. Through this, the defendant has defamed the victim with unfounded rumours.”

The agency further added that they would be keeping an eye on similar activities against their other artists as well. “We will respond even stronger to malicious comments by strengthening our monitoring routes and by employing even more law firms. We will not hesitate to take strong legal action against unfounded, malicious comments against our artists.”

The actor is currently enjoying the major success of his new Korean drama named King The Land which follows the heir of a hotel who goes on to fall in love with his employee.