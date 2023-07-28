BTS’ Jin gains his fellow soldiers’ respect in new video

BTS’ Jin gains his fellow soldiers’ respect in a new video

A new video that has gone viral on social media shows the level of respect gained by Jin from the K-pop group BTS as he serves in the military. The singer has been giving his fans updates and keeping them entertained despite enlisting in 2022.

He shared new photos with his fans that featured him posing with other soldiers including fellow idol, Yoon from WINNER. Soon after, a new video popped up which showed an army graduation ceremony with all the soldiers present at the event chanting what seems to be "Kim Seokjin."

According to fans of the singer, they are the soldiers who trained with Jin during the start of their time in the army and this was their way of showing their appreciation and respect for him.

One fan took to social media to write: “The trainees are chanting Kim Seokjin, Kim Seokjin! They’re just like us. Seokjin is a natural leader with good ethic and high standards, but also kind and thoughtful, his trainees are lucky to be trained with him and no doubt they love him!” while another added: “Trainees shout for SeokJin at graduation ceremony. These are the platoon members under Kim SeokJin's responsibility.”