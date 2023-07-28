Travis Scott unveils long-awaited album 'Utopia' after concert cancellation

American rapper, Travis Scott has finally unveiled his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia."

Boasting 19 tracks, the album features an impressive lineup of artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, and Kid Cudi, among others. However, the album release faced challenges as Scott's planned concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza to debut "Utopia" was cancelled due to production issues.

Live Nation officially called off the event, citing logistical difficulties, while the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate opposed it on cultural grounds.

Despite the setback, Scott reassured fans that the pyramids show would still take place, but additional time was needed to address logistical matters. The rapper remained optimistic, noting that he had similar experiences planned for other locations.

Alongside the album release, Scott also announced a film titled "Circus Maximus," produced by A24, which will accompany "Utopia." This cinematic venture promises a captivating visual journey in sync with the album's powerful sounds. The film is scheduled for screenings at select AMC theaters in the US at the end of July and beginning of August.