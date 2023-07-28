Laura Whitmore's new documentary series to tackle online safety and toxic behaviour

Former Love Island host, Laura Whitmore, is taking on the new role of an investigative journalist in her new documentary series for ITVX, Laura Whitmore Investigates has revealed that her personal ordeal with stalking was the source of inspiration for her new series.

She said that the toxic men who infiltrated her life were the motivation to make the documentary series tackling dark issues like toxic masculinity, rough sex and incels.

In an interview with Mirror, the 38-year-old TV host said, "Toxic masculinity is something that infiltrates all of our lives."

She added, "This documentary explains how women talk about each other, how men talk about women online and how we talk about people."

The TV star, who is happily married to comedian Iain Stirling, continued, "It's a very real threat and it's something we need to not just bury our heads in the sand about."

She also recalled the traumatic experience of going through a stalker experience that led her to contact the police, reports Dailymail.

She talked about feeling vulnerable and helpless and added, "It's not just you, you're putting the people you live with at risk as well."

Laura lamented that the internet leaves us exposed. She expressed hope that through her documentary series, she can help people become more aware of protecting themselves.

Laura confessed that making the series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, has made her more conscious about online safety.