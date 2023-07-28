Katie Price flaunts latest surgery results while collecting seized car

Katie Price who was recently questioned by police and got her Range Rover seized by police for driving without a valid license and insurance was recently spotted collecting her luxurious car from Car Pound.
The 45-year-old former glamour model was seen showing off the results of her latest surgery as she walked to collect her car. Katie has undergone a nose job, cheek filler and lip lift recently.
The former I Am A Celebrity star was accompanied by her on-and-off partner Carl Woods.
She chose her wardrobe to be comfortable and relaxing and she was snapped wearing a zebra-printed loose jumpsuit and paired it with summer sliders, reports Mirror.
The mum-of-five collected her luxurious car while wearing her brunette locks off her face and her hair was slicked back into a ponytail, clearly displaying the results of her nose job, cheek filler and lip lift surgery.
The former TV star recently went under the knife for a nose job which she revealed during a TikTok live, her mother didn't shy away from criticising her and claimed that Katie is suffering from body dysmorphia.
Katie hasn't kept her love for cosmetic surgeries any secret. Last year she went to get her 16th boob job in a bid to have the biggest break in the UK even after a warning from medical specialists that she might lose her life in the process.
Katie told her fans she just had anti-wrinkles done, lips done and got a new nose adding that she feels refreshed.
