ITV chef James Martin loses it at production team in new leaked audio

A new audio clip has been leaked which shows ITV chef James Martin losing it at his production crew over damage to his £26,000 driveway. He has been facing allegations of bullying claiming he had intimidated staff on James Martin's Spanish Adventure.

Now, putting more heat on the allegations, an audio recording has been leaked by The Sun which is allegedly from 2018 on James Martin's Saturday Morning. The chef can be heard cursing 42 times at his staff in the recording, insisting that they would be "f***ing fried" and that they should eat their lunch while being out in the "f***ing rain."

He further added that they needed to show him and his house “more f***ing respect”, threatening “If not, you're gone.”

The rant goes on for a whole ten minutes as he rages about his driveway being damaged because of a blocked drain. Blue Marlin, the production company, had taken responsibility for what happened in 2018.

James claims in the audio: “I am absolutely furious, beyond belief. It's my home, it's my house. It's my f**ing house.

Nobody listens, nobody f**king listens, do they? I will not put up with this, this is b******s.

A driveway that cost me £26,000 is f**ked because somebody put a load of oil in the f**king bin that's now dripped everywhere and f**king ruined my driveway.

If this was somebody's house you would end up with a massive bill. People would get fired and rightly so, if this was working for Endemol your a**e would be f**king fried.

Show me and show my house more f**king respect - if not, you're gone.”