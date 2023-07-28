Kylie Jenner sets the record straight, no romance with best friend Stassie on 'The Kardashians' finale

In the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner addressed the ongoing rumors about her relationship with her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. The rumors started when photos of the two friends kissing surfaced earlier in the year, leading to speculation in the media about a potential secret romantic involvement.

During the episode, Kylie, 25, and Stassie, 26, put the rumors to rest once and for all. Stassie, who recently experienced the loss of her mother, came to visit Kylie, and they openly discussed the rumors.

Kylie humorously remarked, "Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system, like we just like to kiss each other and stuff?" Kylie asks.

Stassie playfully responded, "We should be making martinis! What are we doing!" prompting them to call for some martinis to be brought in.

They both expressed their confusion over why people found their close friendship so unusual. Stassie asked, "Why do people think that's so weird, like we're just obsessed with each other?" Meanwhile, Kylie shared, "All my comments are like, 'We know you guys are having sex.'"

However, Kylie clarified, "And we're not. I wish we were," before admitting, "Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She's definitely my oldest friend."

Both Kylie and Stassie acknowledged that it would be "way easier" if they were both "sexually attracted to each other." They emphasized that their bond was built on a strong friendship developed over the years, and they viewed each other more like sisters.

Earlier in the episode, Kylie had discussed the situation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner. She mentioned, "the whole internet thinks that Stass and I are dating now," while they showed photos of the friends together and headlines suggesting they might be a couple.