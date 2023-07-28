Kylie Jenner's cosmetic enhancements claim sparks reactions

Kylie Jenner, who made hundreds of millions of dollars off her cosmetics line, has found herself in hot water after making shock admission of going under knife to change her looks.

In Thursday’s Season 3 finale of "The Kardashians," the social media icon revealed she went under knife to look different when she was 19, triggering a debate about her artificial look and income.



The 25-year-old beauty mogul previously, on the same show, came clean about her oversized lips, telling Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: "I’ve only gotten fillers.”

However, in the past, the influencer denied the reports of having plastic surgery: "I’m like, stop talking about my lips. I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’ve never been under the knife.”

Kylie has built an empire off fans’ desire to look like her. Her makeup brand, which sells products like “lip kits,” propelled her to alleged billionaire status at age 21.

But, an investigation by Forbes revealed she likely inflated her net worth to earn the title of “youngest self-made billionaire.”

There were debates that Kylie made a billion off of her artificial looks. But, that number was faked via forged tax returns, says Forbes.

Kylie made hundreds of millions of dollars off her Kylie Cosmetics line. Not to mention $1.8 million per sponsored Instagram post, showing off her augmented lips and other part of body.

Some social media users are saying she made her entire wealth with her artificial looks, while other think she grew up in the shadow of her sister Kim Kardashian.