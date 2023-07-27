Full text of High Court's judgment in Prince Harry's lawsuit

A UK judge threw out Prince Harry's phone hacking claims for being filed too late as he ruled that the Duke of Sussex can can take some of his lawsuit against media magnate Rupert Murdoch's tabloids to trial.
Prince Harry was not present when the verdict was announced by the London's High Court.
The court also rejected one of Harry's central arguments, that there had been a "secret deal" struck between Buckingham Palace and Murdoch's newspaper group to keep quiet the illegal hacking into voicemails of royals' mobile phones.
Here's the full text of the judgment below:
Prince Harry felt upset his father and brother weren't there to see his and Meghan's child Archie's first milestone
Trailer for Depp v. Heard, a three-part documentary, was released on Wednesday
The Chicks was set to perform in Nashville
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to figure out their lives
Meghan Markle is not vocal about ongoing protests in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have designed a special spot for Lilibet