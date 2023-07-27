Full text of High Court's judgment in Prince Harry's lawsuit

A UK judge threw out Prince Harry's phone hacking claims for being filed too late as he ruled that the Duke of Sussex can can take some of his lawsuit against media magnate Rupert Murdoch's tabloids to trial.

Prince Harry was not present when the verdict was announced by the London's High Court.

The court also rejected one of Harry's central arguments, that there had been a "secret deal" struck between Buckingham Palace and Murdoch's newspaper group to keep quiet the illegal hacking into voicemails of royals' mobile phones.

Here's the full text of the judgment below:











