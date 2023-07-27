Jonnie Irwin shares update on work and health amid terminal cancer fight

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has hinted to his fans about a possible return to work amid his terminal cancer battle.

Taking to Instagram stories, Jonnie reshared a video already posted by Mayfair_worktops which appeared to be behind-the-scenes pre-production of a television ad.

Jonnie revealed in November 2022 that he is suffering from terminal cancer. He said that he might be living his final months as his doctors don't expect him to live until 2023. He added that the cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

According to the Mirror, Jonnie, the dad-to-three has remained in high spirits since then and has continuously kept his fans updated about his life.

He has now shared another update hinting about his possible return to working again.

He was seen standing in the kitchen along with two co-stars and a production team.

The video clip was captioned, "Behind the scenes with @jonnieirwintv."

The video featured Jonnie wearing a cap and sweater vest over a shirt as he leaned back against the worktops and he appeared to be listening to the production team with all his attention.

Jonnie Irwin was recently joined live by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live, where he talked about receiving palliative care adding that his perspective was totally changed about receiving hospice care after experiencing it.

He said that the hospice where he receives palliative care brings him delight.

