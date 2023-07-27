Will.i.am talks about recording new song with Britney Spears, praises her passion for music

Will.i.am who recently collaborated with Britney Spears in their new song that was released on July 21, Mind Your Business, has now revealed the powerful message about fame that Britney tried to convey in their song.



Will.i.am shared his experience of recording a new song with Britney Spears. The pair has previously produced three songs including Big Fat Ass, Scream and It Should Be Easy.

The singer opened up about his experience of collaborating with Britney for the fourth time.

In an interview with This Morning, he said that Britney talks about the price of fame in the current era where people are forced to share each and every moneht of their life. He added that when famed people don't get the privilege to simply go to a supermarket or Tesco.



He continued, "You can't go out without a price being on a photo."

The singer previously said that he was a fan of Britney for years until they met for the first time in 2007 in Portugal, reports Dailymail.

He said, "When I heard Toxic, I was like what the F is this? This is the most awesome wow sauce."

Will.i.am revealed that Britney is so inspired about making new music and she is ready to burst.

He hailed her co-singer by describing her as having love and passion, perspective and introspective, adding that Britney has loads of ideas for new songs.