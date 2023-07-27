BTS’ Jungkook explains his first impression of Boy Next Door

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS held a live broadcast on Weverse on 26th July where he revealed what his first impression of HYBE’s new boy group Boy Next Door was.

The Euphoria singer didn't hide his love for other HYBE artists as he sang bits of Get Up by New Jeans as well as Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard's Wife during the stream as he revealed that he had run into Boy Next Door.

He explained that he had been busy practising the choreography for his official solo debut song Seven when the group came to say hello. “While practising 'Seven' in the practice room, BOYNEXTDOOR came to say hi once. It was fascinating, kind of… They looked so young. And I felt old… Like a dinosaur.”





Jungkook added that after he met them and received an album from them, he could hear their excited shouts after they left the room. “On their way out… This was after they handed me their album. I could hear them screaming outside. I thought that was cute.”

He continued on to show his support for the group when he sang bits of their song One And Only.