Tori Kelly's husband shares encouraging news about her health

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is reported to be getting better after she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday amid a medical emergency.

The Gospel singer collapsed on a night out with friends and was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for blood clots around her vital organs. The singer's husband, former basketball player, Andre Murillo has now shared an update regarding the health of her wife with fans.

According to Fox News, Murillo took to Instagram stories to share Kelly's health update. He wrote, "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger."

He added, "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," indicating that her health is getting better but she has not fully recovered yet.

Andre continued, "Your love and kindness have been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Murillo shared a video to his Instagram story on Tuesday, which featured Kelly's collaboration with Justin Bieber in 2021, Where Do I Fit In. The video shared by Andre saw Kelly singing verses on the song that was about overcoming the difficult times of fear and loneliness by leaning on God.

The verse flows, "When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side."

This song appeared in Bieber's Gospel-inspired album named Freedom.