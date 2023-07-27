‘Saw X’ poster leaves fans clutching their seats

Fans are left gripping their seats after the release of the poster for the 10th instalment in the Saw series before its Halloween release. The artwork for the film shows a person screaming as two tubes are shoved into their eyes through a mask.

The teaser for the movie comes around a year after they announced that they would be bringing back the series after two years of being away. Their official social media page added the caption: “Welcome back to the game.”

They also confirmed the new release date for the movie which will be coming out on September 29. This is different from the release date that had been given out in August which was for October 27.

Fans expressed their excitement and horror at the new poster, with some saying newer shows like Squid Game would be left behind. “This trap makes Squid Game's traps look like a kids toy,” while another claimed: “We haven’t gotten a poster like this since saw the final chapter [the sixth film].”

A third user commented on the trap in the poster, saying: “That thing [sic] looks like it’s ready to suck that guy’s eyes out,” and “Now that's a damn poster!! Oh my.”

Making his return as the terrifying villain of the franchise will be Tobin Bell’s John 'Jigsaw' Kramer along with his puppet, Billy.