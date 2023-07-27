Morrissey criticizes celebrities grieving Sinead O'Connor, claims they’re “moronic”

Morrissey has called out celebrities and musicians who are paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor after her tragic death at the age of 56. The beloved Irish singer’s death was announced by her family who stated they were “devastated.”

Not long after, Morrissey published a post on his website titled "You Know I Couldn't Last' where he called out the tributes made to her after her passing, asking why such support had not been shown while she was still alive. He wrote:

“She was dropped by her label after selling seven million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong.”

He added: “She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't "fit in" (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death - when, finally, they can't answer back.

You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you.”

He further claimed that the reason for her passing was similar to the cause of death of other famous female singers like Amy Winehouse and Judy Garland. “Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O'Connor is dead?

Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead's life?

No, it wasn't.

She was a challenge, and she couldn't be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent.

She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own.”