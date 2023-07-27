Sinéad O'Connor once reflected on her abusive childhood: 'I shouldn’t have been born'

Sinéad O'Connor had a troubled childhood because of her abusive mother, Johanna O’Grady, who at a very young age told the Irish singer that she "shouldn’t have been born."



The famous singer, who converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her moniker to Shuhada Sadaqat, once reflected on her traumatic childhood.

Sinéad recounted the traumatic experiences she endured, including being told she shouldn't have been born and facing her mother's delight in causing her pain.

Eventually, at the age of 13, the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker took a decisive step to escape her agonizing home life.

Recalling her troubled childhood, she told Dr. Phil of her own mother, “She ran a torture chamber. My earliest memory, she’s telling me I shouldn’t have been born. She didn’t want me … She was a person who took delight, would smile in hurting you."

The passing of her mother at the age of 18 brought conflicting emotions, leaving Sinéad devastated. Years later, describing what she went through in the aftermath of her mother’s sudden death, the singer said she “hate not being able to love her” in a 2017 interview.

She expressed her struggle to love her despite the trauma she had inflicted. Surprisingly, she admitted to missing her abusive mother intensely, even confessing to having suicidal thoughts and yearning to reunite with her in heaven.