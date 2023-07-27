Ariana Grande celebrates best friend Liz Gillies' 30th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Ariana Grande, the renowned singer, has made a heartwarming gesture to celebrate her longtime best friend Liz Gillies on her 30th birthday.

Using her Instagram Story, the "7 Rings" singer paid tribute to her Victorious co-star on her milestone birthday. Grande shared a candid selfie of the two and captioned it with these heartfelt words: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I've ever met in my life @lizgillz."

She went on to express her deep affection for Gillies, saying, "You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years! Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life."

The bond between Grande and Gillies dates back to their childhood when they starred together in the Broadway production of 13. Later, their paths crossed again when they became co-stars on Nickelodeon's Victorious, a popular series that ran from 2010 to 2013.

Throughout the years, their friendship has remained strong, and it's evident that they have always been there for each other. In 2019, Grande even included Gillies in her "Thank U, Next" music video, showcasing their enduring camaraderie.