Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik making sure to keep their relationship healthy for 'Khai'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai in 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have maintained a healthy relationship even after their split in 2021 for their 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

Zayn and Gigi started dating each other in 2015 and continued dating for almost six years. The duo was living a happy life until the former One Direction singer was accused of striking the American supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Keeping aside their differences, the duo is now more focused on providing a healthy environment to their daughter for her better upbringing for which they are making sure to keep their relationship healthy.

The sources stated: "Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together." The source added, "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

The Pillow Talk singer recently showed up for a rare interview after six years in Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, where he revealed that he and his former partner are focused on co-parenting their daughter.

He told Alex during the interview, "Co-parenting is good. We have a really good relationship for Khai. She's the, you know, the main importance."

Khai’s parents’ relationship is at a very subtle stage, as the duo still surprisingly appreciates and supports each other in their respective jobs.

Recently, Zayn added a photo of him playing a red piano which caught Gigi’s attention, and she immediately liked the picture. Moreover, she also showed support on the release of his new single, Love Like This.

