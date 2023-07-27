Molly-Mae Hague looks happier than ever after Ibiza engagement

Molly-Mae Hague appeared in high spirits as she jetted home to the UK in a private jet costing an astonishing six-figure sum on Wednesday.

The influencer is definitely enjoying her engagement phase that clearly shows on her face that she shared on social media as she completed her 'dream holiday' by jetting back from Ibiza with daughter Bambi and fiance Tommy Fury

It comes as her boxer beau Tommy, 24, proposed to the reality star, also 24, in Ibiza on Sunday in front of their five-month-old baby girl Bambi.

For the luxury place trip, Molly looked gorgeous in a grey racer bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans as she played with Bambi during the flight.

Molly-Mae flashed her huge dazzling engagement ring as she held her little girls hand while she sat on her knee.

The influencer showcased her natural beauty by going makeup free and pushed her blonde locks back with a pair of stylish black sunglasses.

She penned: 'Flying home a fiance'.

Tommy, who is said to be worth around £3 million, made sure his family ended their trip in luxury as he shared footage from the flight on his social media page.

The Love Island star captioned the snap: 'Heading home fiances'.

He also shared a sweet snap of baby Bambi laughing while sat in a portable highchair.

He wrote. ‘ My perfect angel’.

The couple welcomed their baby daughter Bambi in January.

