Justin Herbert becomes NFL's highest-paid quarterback

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.—AFP

The Los Angeles Chargers have solidified their commitment to quarterback Justin Herbert by signing him to an extraordinary multi-year contract, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value.

The Chargers have officially confirmed this monumental deal, spanning five years and boasting an eye-popping worth of $262.5 million, according to reputable sources like NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

With the new contract set to extend through the 2029 season, the Chargers have made a bold statement about their confidence in Herbert's potential to become one of the league's all-time greats. By surpassing Lamar Jackson's earlier contract, the Chargers are underscoring their belief that Herbert is the cornerstone of their future success.

The rise of Justin Herbert from the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the highest-paid quarterback is nothing short of meteoric. In just three years, the 25-year-old quarterback has captivated fans and analysts with his exceptional talent and impressive records.

Herbert has made NFL history by leading the league in completions, passing yards, and combined touchdowns during the first three seasons of his career. Moreover, he holds the remarkable distinction of being the only player ever to achieve 4,000 passing yards in each of his initial three seasons.

Herbert's rookie campaign was nothing short of spectacular, earning him well-deserved recognition as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Setting numerous all-time rookie records in 2020 for completions, passing touchdowns, combined scores, and 300-yard performances, Herbert showed remarkable poise and skill beyond his years.

The following season, he continued to shine, breaking franchise records with an astonishing 38 passing touchdowns and 5,014 passing yards, securing a coveted spot in the Pro Bowl.

Beyond individual accolades, Herbert has proven himself as a true leader on the field, guiding the Chargers to the playoffs last season. Although the team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, Herbert's talent and potential were evident, leaving fans eager for the seasons to come.

As of the current year, Herbert is still playing under his rookie contract, earning $4.23 million. However, the new mega-deal is set to take effect in 2024, ensuring his long-term future with the Chargers while rewarding him for his exceptional contributions to the team's success.

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Chargers have made a resounding statement by investing in the future of their franchise with an unparalleled contract for Justin Herbert. By securing his services for the foreseeable future and making him the highest-paid quarterback, the Chargers have demonstrated their faith in his ability to lead the team to glory while solidifying his position as one of the most promising and accomplished young talents in NFL history.