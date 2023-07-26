Greta Gerwig breaks her silence on Barbie backlash

File footage

Greta Gerwig has recently broken her silence on Barbie backlash.



Following the release of the movie on July 21, the right-wing critics, including Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro, slammed the movie’s feminist message calling it “too woke” and “anti-men” while others also burned “Barbie dolls in protest”.



Addressing this issue, Gerwig spoke to New York Times, “Certainly, there’s a lot of passion.”

“My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men,” stated the 39-year-old.

The Little Women director added, “I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”

Earlier, Shapiro called out the movie in a 43-minute-long rant on YouTube, saying it’s “too woke”.

Morgan hit out at Barbie movie in an op-ed saying he would be “executed” if he made his own version of the movie.

“If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist, I wouldn’t just be cancelled, I’d be executed.”

Meanwhile, Barbie has smashed box-office record this weekend and still going strong.