Drake's 2011 song 'Look What You Have Done' becomes an emotional tribute to his mom

Drake, a renowned singer, fans recently witnessed a heartwarming incident during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City during his It's All a Blur tour, that proved Drake being Mama's boy



Drake was joined by his mother Sandi Graham on stage during the concert and he performed his 2011's Look What You Have Done, a touching song dedicated to his beloved family.

The fan-made videos saw the singer rapping the song while sitting on a couch beside his mom, reports People magazine.

Drake's 2011 song 'Look What You Have Done' becomes an emotional tribute to his mom

His 2011 Look What You've Done lyrics are a tribute to his mom for his upbringing and a wish to take care of his mother after finding success in the entertainment industry.

The lyrics of his song go, "You get the operation you dreamed of / And I finally send you to Rome / And get to make good on my promise / It all worked out girl, we shoulda known / 'Cause you deserve it,"

As Drake continued rapping the song, Sandi smiled and later her hand on her face seemingly holding back her tears.

This was the first time Drake performed this track since 2012.

Drake never shied away from expressing his love for his mother as he shared a tributary post on his mother's birthday in January.

He captioned the post, "Thank you Mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

