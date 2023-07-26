Margot Robbie leaves fans impressed as she interacted with deaf fan in sign language

Margot Robbie has recently been making headlines for her exceptional performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.



This time, the actress interaction with hearing-impaired fan in sign language in a resurfaced video has gone viral.

In the short clip, the Barbie star could be seen communicating non-verbally at the London premiere of Amsterdam back in 2022.

The actress expressed her elation after meeting her fan on the red carpet as she was seen saying (in sign language), “For me?” before adding, “I know it!”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress has been receiving a lot of love from her fans on social media over her gesture.

One took to Twitter and wrote, “Margot Robbie signing with a hearing-impaired fan is all the happiness we need today.”

Another remarked, “The gesture was even more of a reason to fall in love with Margot.”

“She actually did really well it’s very difficult,” appreciated one more fan

A third user added, “I love these videos. Cause ASL should DEFINITELY be taught in school way more often. When non deaf people are able to communicate with deaf people so many more stories, lessons and experiences can be taught and we get better as people. I KNEW the basics but forgot everything.”