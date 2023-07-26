Savannah and Chase Chrisley claim parents held in prison with ‘mold, asbestos’

Savannah and Chase Chrisley express concern for conditions of prisons parents held in

According to reality TV personalities Savannah and Chase Chrisley, their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are enduring horrendous conditions in prison, including snakes slithering on the floor.

The siblings discussed the state of the facility where their parents are serving their 19-year sentence in the latest episode of Savannah's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley."

Chase alleged that the prison is inadequate for housing inmates due to the presence of black mold and asbestos.

At the beginning of the episode, Savannah told listeners that Chase recently visited their father and "got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," which they both described as a "nightmare."

In February, Savannah claimed that her mother's prison lacked air conditioning. Chase commented that both Todd and Julie are now without air conditioning.

"They are both in states where it gets to be 100-plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning," said Chase.

"I mean, air conditioning is the least of it. When you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah said.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of defrauding banks by presenting fabricated financial statements to inflate their wealth by more than $30 million. In November of the same year, their sentences were declared.

Todd, who was deemed the "mastermind" behind the couple's fraudulent activities spanning several years, received a sentence of 12 years. Julie, who was believed to have played a smaller part in the scheme, was sentenced to seven years.