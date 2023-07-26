Margot Robbie spills the secret to doll-perfect skin in Barbie movie

File footage

Barbie star Margot Robbie has recently been spilled the secret to doll-perfect skin in Greta Gerwig’s movie.



The actress and producer revealed that she used to drink “a special tea to get her skin doll-perfect for the movie”.

Adding to this, the skin health specialist Jasmina Vico, who was in charge of keeping the stars glowing on-screen, spoke to Vogue, “Everything in the movies is about lighting. That's when I thought, OK, we're going to work on the liver, calm the nervous system, and make skin glow. But, crucially, we're going to work on that glow from within.”

Jasmina pointed out that she introduced the cast, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Mackey, to “milk thistle tea, which is popular in her native Croatia”.

Jasmina mentioned, “Milk thistle cleanses your liver. When that happens, our liver automatically produces more glutathione, which then makes the skin more radiant.”

Explaining how tea is made, Jasmina shared that the “tea includes the spiky heart of milk thistle, which needs to be brewed for 20 minutes to achieve its bitter taste”.

“The liver likes anything bitter, because it helps it to flush," she added. "This tea is like a witch's brew!” claimed the skin specialist.

It is reported that the “tea” was a hit among the Barbie cast and that is not all.

Jasmina disclosed she “gave Margot kefir and advised her to eat lots of fermented foods, like sauerkraut”.

“Margot loved all of that,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jasmina also had a trick to treat acne or blemishes on movie set.

“Always use salicylic acid and ice as the latter reduces the heat and inflammation and salicylic acid helps unclog the pores,” added skin specialist.