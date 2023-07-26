China labels 'Oasis' singer Noel Gallagher an enemy, bans entry

Britpop singer Noel Gallaher reveals that he is banned from China and was branded as an "enemy of the people" by Chinese officials.

Noel said that he can't perform in China due to a gig he performed in New York City in 1997 and has been barred from entering the country.

The High Flying Birds vocalist said that Chinese officials banned him because they were worried that, "I might say some pro-tibetan sh**," which doesn't align with the Chinese policy regarding the Tibet region.



According to the Mirror, the singer was stunned upon receiving a letter from the Chinese government that branded him as an enemy of the people and banned him from entering China after his performance in New York in 1977 where he played a gig that supported freedom for Tibet.



In an interview with Daily Star, Noel recalled the incident saying, "I walked out on stage in front of 50,000 people and as I walked out to perform I was thinking why I agreed to this? I am not even the f**king singer."

He revealed that he found out about the ban when his band Oasis got invited to perform in China years later and he was denied entry just months before the visit. He said that Oasis had to agree on a set list acceptable to the Chinese ahead of their performance.

Tibet has been under Chinese control since they invaded it in 1959.