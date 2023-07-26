Cillian Murphy speaks highly of Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr

File footage

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy recently revealed his working experience with co-star Robert Downey Jr. for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s movie.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, Murphy asked about his preparation for the role of father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“I knew the script more or less before we went into work, which isn’t something I’ve ever done before,” said the 47-year-old.

Murphy continued, “Only in theatre, because there was so much text, and it was quite dense. I wanted to not be worried about the text when I went on the floor.”

However, while doing scenes with Iron Man star, who plays Murphy’s nemesis, Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the movie, they improvised their interactions.

“A lot of the scenes I have with Downey, it was quite loose and quite improvisational,” he told the outlet.

While praising Downey, Murphy remarked, “I mean, acting with him was just extraordinary.”

“He’s just electrifying, the most available engaged, present, unpredictably brilliant actor I’ve ever worked with,” he added.

This is not the first time the two actors have been appreciating each other’s work throughout the press run for Oppenheimer.

Earlier, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Downey also shared his working experience with Murphy.

“I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career,” stated Downey.

The Due Date actor noted, “He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when [Nolan] called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this.”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, biologist Kitty Oppenheimer, revealed Murphy skipped cast dinners due to the “monumental” pressure of his character in the movie.