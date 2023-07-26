Watch: Netflix shares Release Date for season 5 of ‘Virgin River'

Netflix has finally decided to get candid about the release date they have decided on for Virgin River.
With Virgin River having officially decided on its release date, fans can expect some new episodes in a couple of months.
The entire series will release in two separate parts, with each part including 10 episodes each.
While part one will release on September 7th, 2023, part 2 is slated to release on November 30th, 2023, with some holiday episodes sprinkled into the mix.
The series has been green-lit for September by Alex and Zibby during one of their candid interviews relating to the releases.
