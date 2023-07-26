Two people washed away as Malir River floods Korangi's causeways

Heavy vehicles placed as barricades on the entry points of Korangi Causeway. — provided by reporter

KARACHI: Heavy gush of water overflowing from the Malir River following monsoon rains, washed away two people who were trying to cross the EBM Causeway despite closure on Wednesday.



Both Korangi and EBM causeways were closed for traffic after a surge in water level in the Malir River inundated the roads.

The police have placed barricades to keep the people from moving towards the EBM Causeway due to the massive flow of water and have advised the citizens to avoid crossing the causeway neither on foot nor on motorcycles.

However, two men were trying to cross the road from Mehmoodabad to Korangi on foot before being swept away by the flow of water.

Fortunately, both of them managed to remain safe while holding on to a tree that came their way.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday night said that both causeways were closed as a precautionary measure after the rise in Malir River's water level.

He said that any further decision would be taken after analysing the situation.

The traffic police officials said that the traffic is being diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, Qayyumabad from Balochi Colony Bridge, and to Jam Sadiq Bridge from Brookes Chowrangi.

Earlier, Korangi Town Chairman Mohammad Naeem Shiekh visited the Korangi Causeway with other municipal officials. He said that a flood situation was expected due to the heavy overflow of water from the Malir Dam.

He said that the situation was being closely and seriously monitored, while machinery and staff has been summoned to deal with any emergency situation.