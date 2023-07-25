Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's going through period of failure

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly going through a period of failure, facing amid backlash and snubs after losing lucrative deal.



Harry and Meghan have allegedly made failed attempt to make their brand about their beef with the royal family.

Soon after relocating to the US in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a number of lucrative deals with global streaming giants and launched their own multi-media organisation Archewell.



Last month, the couple's deal with Spotify came to an end after just one series of her podcast, Archetypes.

Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of the United Talent Agency, reportedly told an advertising festival in Cannes: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."

Meghan and Harry's other projects however have been less well-received. Netflix has already cancelled development of Pearl, an animated series created by Archewell Productions that had planned to focus on influential women from history.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in their “flop era”, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

"The Sussexes are in a difficult position: appetite is waning for content about their rift with the royal institution, because digesting it in so many different formats now feels like overkill," according to the magazine.