King Charles could scrap his holiday tradition

King Charles III is likely to ditch his annual trip to the Castle of Mey in Caithness to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed.



The newly crowned King will reportedly scrap his holiday tradition with new plan this year.

"The King has already got his own private home at Balmoral. Now, he's a huge believer in traditional protocol. He will go up to Scotland at the end of this month," Harrold said in an interview with Spin Genie.



He continued: "And historically, he goes up to the Castle of Mey, which he is a trustee of. He would always spend the week there. I don't think he will be going this year. My gut is telling me that he will do the whole ceremony of arriving at Balmoral. He’ll divide his time between Balmoral and back home."

Prince William and Prince Harry's father's trip to Balmoral will be one of "mixed emotions" for the King as he has been going there for many years with his late father and mother.



Charles usually enjoys spending a week in August at the Mey castle, which once belonged to the Queen, but this year he will spend the summer in Balmoral as part of traditional protocol.